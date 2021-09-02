UrduPoint.com

Govt To Extend Support To Overseas Pakistanis

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 11:35 PM

Govt to extend support to overseas Pakistanis

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Ishrat Ali Thursday said that government will continue to extend all-out support to overseas Pakistanis and their families.

He was addressing a ceremony for distribution of cheques among widows and parents of those who had died in foreign countries, at OPF regional office Multan.

Overseas Pakistanis were an asset for the country and Overseas Paistanis Foundation (OPF) would continue to extend full assistance to them as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

He said that deserving families who meet OPF criteria would be extended financial support under Ehsaas programme.

Federal secretary said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking special initiatives to improve living standards of families of overseas Pakistanis.

He said that OPF was extending help to families to claim their dues and arrears and paper work in case of death of their family elders in foreign countries. OPF was also helpful in extending scholarships to kids of overseas Pakistanis besides waiver in fee for their education.

Moreover, government was already working on a housing society specific for overseas Pakistanis and further expansion was on the cards.

Federal secretary Ishrat Ali, Regional head OPF Multan Zarqa Yahya and other officials also conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families.

Zarqa Yahya spoke about performance of OPF Multan and said that overseas Pakistanis and their families can visit office anytime and promised full cooperation to get their problems resolved.

Director welfare and services OPF Islamabad Mustafa Haidar and other officials were present on the occasion.

