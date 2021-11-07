(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to KP CM on Hajj, Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Mohammad Zahoor Shakir on Sunday said that the provincial government is extending the development projects to backward and far-flung areas.

Addressing a ceremony at district Hangu, the CM's aide said that the government is working for the promotion of health, education, agriculture and Science & Information Technology sectors to generate maximum job opportunities for educated youth to enable them to play their due role in the national development.

He said that southern districts are rich in natural resources and the incumbent government is taking steps under an effective strategy for their better utilization.

The adviser directed the concerned authorities for taking immediate steps for the release of development funds and resolution of other problems, so the public welfare-oriented schemes could be completed in a transparent manner.