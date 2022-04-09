UrduPoint.com

Govt To Face No-trust-motion In Constitutional, Democratic Manner: Qureshi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 09, 2022 | 01:49 PM

The Foreign Minister says Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address to the nation on Friday night, expressed dissatisfaction over the Supreme Court judgment but also stated that he accepted the judgment.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 9th, 2022) Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the government would face the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition parties against the Prime Minister in a constitutional, political and democratic manner.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his address to the nation yesterday, expressed dissatisfaction over the Supreme Court judgment but also stated that he accepted the judgment.

Speaking in the National Assembly today (Saturday), on the points raised by Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, Qureshi said it was the constitutional right of Opposition parties to move no-confidence motion.

He said given the current political situation, the Prime Minister had dissolved the assembly as he wanted the people to decide the political future of the country.

The Foreign Minister recalled that the National Security Committee had acknowledged the threat letter as a serious and sensitive matter and termed it interference in the internal matters of Pakistan.

He said demarches were also issued in the light of the statement of National Security Committee.

Earlier, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif alluded to the judgment of Supreme Court in a Suo Moto case, stressing that the proceedings of the House be taken forward as per the judgment.

Speaker Asad Qaiser assured to implement the judgment of the apex court in letter and spirit.

Now, the proceedings of the National Assembly has been adjourned for Namaz break.

