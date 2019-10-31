Govt. to facilitate business class to increase revenue: Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimour Saleem Khan Jhagra

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Finance, Taimour Saleem Khan Jhagra here Thursday said the government would facilitate business community to increase revenue,besides ensuring business friendly environment in the province.

He expressed these view while presiding over a meeting of Ease of Doing Business (EODB) Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held here in the Finance Department.

The Minister reiterated the KP Government's commitment to creating Ease of Doing Business in Pakhtunkhwa and committed to bring reforms in business sector � a task that should have been accomplished long ago.

The Minister said incumbent provincial government is providing all necessary facilities to private sector to invest more in their businesses.

EODB Committee of KP, was notified in March 2019 and is a high powered committee, formed under the leadership of Minister Finance KP. In addition to Taimur Jhagra, the committee is comprised of Special Assistant to CM on Industries Abdul Karim Khan,(Vice Chairman), Special Assistant to CM on Information Technology, Kamran Bangash, (Vice Chairman) and members, KP Secretary Industries Department, Aamir Latif , Managing Director KPIT board Shahbaz Khan, Head Ease of Doing Business & Investment Climate KP Ms. Maleeha Bangash, CEO FF Steel Zarak Khattak, and CEO R-Sheen Riaz Arshad and CEO Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade Hassan Daud Butt as Focal Person of Ease of Doing Business Committee.

The meeting and discussion commenced with Ms. Maleeha Bangash, Head, Ease of Doing Business, presenting an overview of the goals set and the progress made on the priority EODB indicators for KP, some of which fall primarily in the federal purview but due to their importance they were being tackled and addressed proactively at the provincial level.

She said significant progress was made on paying taxes, including simplification, clubbing of taxes, addressing double taxation and easing of payments, which was also extended to the non-tax (fees), for ease of doing business.

Overlaps between KPRA and Excise department are also being addressed.

CEO BOI Hassan Daud Butt while briefing the committee said, for Business Regulations Mapping, simplification and easing initial focus would be on simplifying all Business processes.

Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to CM on IT, informed that IT enablement at all levels was being provided for ease of doing business and providing a conducive investment climate.

He announced that a cutting edge 'Science, Technology and Innovation Policy' had been formulated to provide incentives and encourage growth in the IT sector of KP.

Shahbaz Khan MD KP IT Board briefed that they are developing an online business registration and facilitation portal, which is in its final stages.

Karim Khan, Special Assistant to CM on Industries and the Secretary Industries KP informed the committee that an initial draft 'Industrial Policy' was being developed which would be finalized after feedback from the private sector.

Government of KP has announced a Rs 500 Million Credit Window, which is planned and a mechanism is being prepared which would be triggering the private sector financial institutions.

Zarak Khattak CEO FF Steel and Riaz Arshad (CEO R-Sheen) elaborated on the issues being faced by the private sector especially in the inspections regime.

For getting electricity and trading across borders which are federal indicators, it was highlighted that the province was actively engaging with Federal authorities, since these had direct impact on the businesses of KP.

While appreciating the multifarious efforts being undertaken and the excellent ideas generated for Ease of Doing Business in KP, the Minister Finance opined that it much still needed to be done to make "Pakhtunkhwa a province in which it is easy to do Business" for all and sundry, be it SMEs, Micro enterprises, startups, or individuals and not just for a select few. He said aim of these initiatives is to create a more business-friendly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.