Govt To Facilitate Foreign Investors To Promote Business: PM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the government would extend facilitation to foreign investors in a bid to promote investment in the country.

He was talking to Naguib Sawiris, a prominent businessman from Egypt, who called on him along with a delegation here at the PM House.

The prime minister said Pakistan was following investor-friendly policies to encourage the foreign businessmen explore the investment opportunities.In this regard, he mentioned the fields of information technology, telecommunication, energy, agriculture, food processing, livestock, tourism and natural resources.

Sawiris expressed his interest in investing in more sectors in Pakistan, especially in the mining sector.

The business group of Naguib Sawiris has made successful investments in telecommunication and real estate sectors in Pakistan.

