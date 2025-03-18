Open Menu

Govt To Facilitate Health Sector Business Opportunities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2025 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal on Tuesday said that the government is committed to ensure all necessary measures to facilitate business opportunities in the health sector.

Talking to the Ambassador of Denmark, Mustafa Kamal said the government welcomes foreign investment in health sector.

During the meeting, both discussed cooperation in the health sector and matters of mutual interest.

The ambassador congratulated Mustafa Kamal on assuming charge as the Minister for Health and briefed him on the ongoing health sector projects between Denmark and Pakistan.

Minister Kamal acknowledged Pakistan’s longstanding ties with Denmark and emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing health challenges.

Highlighting Pakistan’s healthcare landscape, Mustafa Kamal stated that 33 million people in the country are affected by diabetes and underscored the dual burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

He stressed the need for innovative solutions and expanded access to essential medicines.

The Danish ambassador stated that Novo Nordisk is currently the only Danish company supplying insulin to Pakistan.

In response, Mustafa Kamal proposed importing raw materials for insulin and its production locally instead of relying solely on direct imports.

The ambassador stated that Denmark is planning to establish repackaging facilities in Pakistan as a first step toward greater local production.

Both sides agreed to further expand ongoing cooperation in healthcare to improve access to essential treatments and strengthen Pakistan’s health infrastructure.

