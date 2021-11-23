Govt to facilitate in visa to citizens of Oman in Pakistan: Sheikh Rashid

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that the government would provide all possible facilities in visa for trade and tourism to the citizens of Oman in Pakistan.

During a meeting with Ambassador of Oman to Pakistan Al Sheikh Mohammed Omer Ahmed Al Marhoon, the minister said Pakistan and Oman had deep brotherly relations and thousands of Pakistanis were playing their part in Oman's economic development.

They discussed matters pertaining to mutual interests and ways to promote tourism between the two countries.

"Ferry service between Pakistan and Oman will start soon which will boost trade and tourism between the two countries," the ambassador said.

He said that the ferry service would also prove helpful for the Hajj and Umrah pilgrims from Pakistan.