ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said the government would facilitate the opposition if they wanted long march in peaceful manner otherwise law would take its course against violators.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM ) was disintegrated as co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party, Asif Ali Zardari had already made it cleared that PPP would not tender its resignations from the Parliament.

Sheikh Rashid said, today, he met with Prime Minister Imran Khan and he had not any soft corner or flexibility for PDM.

Meanwhile, the Federal cabinet had approved Ramazan Package for the people, he added.