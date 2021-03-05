UrduPoint.com
Govt To Facilitate Paragliding Association For Adventure Tourism Promotion: Ghulam Sarwar

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:04 PM

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday said the government would extend all possible assistance and facilities to the Paragliding Association for uplift of paragliders and adventure tourism in the country

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Friday said the government would extend all possible assistance and facilities to the Paragliding Association for uplift of paragliders and adventure tourism in the country.

Talking to media at inaugural ceremony of a three-day "Tourism Expo and Family Festival here at the Fatima Jinnah Park, he said the civil aviation authority, being a regulatory body, would ensure maximum facilitation to the association in that regard.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari and Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza, besides top officials of the district administration also attended the ceremony.

The minister also invited the association for a meeting to discuss ways and means to bring improvement in the paragliding sector.

Ghulam Sarwar also asked media to play its due role in effective projection of the mega festival, which would pave the way for holding more such activities in other parts of the country.

He also appreciated the paragliding association for organizing the event.

The minister said "I am ready to sit with the association soon after culmination of this festival to address its concerns."

