UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Facilitate Patients Through MTI Act: Dr Yasmin

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 06:20 PM

Govt to facilitate patients through MTI Act: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Sunday said that through the Medical Teaching Institutions Act, the government was not going to privatize any public sector hospital but to facilitate patients.

She said that revolutionary measures were being taken by the government for facilitating people in the health sector. She strongly condemned rumours and speculations regarding privatization of public sector hospitals. She said that the government was spending Rs 45 lakh annually on one batch in any government hospital.

In a press statement, she said that the basic purpose of introducing the MTI Act was to ensure provision of the best healthcare facilities to the common people. Neither the administrative nor financial powers had been given to any government hospital in the act introduced in 2003. She said that by bringing better administration through the MTI Act, quality healthcare facilities would be ensured to patients in the public sector hospitals.

Dr Yasmin said that medical and hospitals directors would be appointed to the government hospitals, who would be fully responsible for all affairs of hospitals.

She said that during the last one year, the PTI government recruited more than 15,000 doctors on merit.

Sehat Insaaf Cards were distributed among the common people in 28 districts of Punjab under which families would be able to access medical facilities up to Rs 720,000 free of cost, the minister said.

Annually three audits would be conducted of all teaching institutions under the MTI Act and the board of governors would be changed any time over negligence, said Dr Yasmin adding that performance report of medical teaching institutions would be presented in the assembly and promotions of doctors of professors would be linked with performance.

She said that the government had full right to ask doctors about their performance. She said that the government wanted to run outdoor even in the evening under the act.

She said that treatment expenditures of the deserving patients in outdoors would be borne by the government. She said that provision of the best healthcare facilities in the government hospitals of Punjab was the basic point of manifesto of PTI government.

Dr Yasmin said that the system of government hospitals had been ruined due to former governments negligence.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Sunday All Government Best Merit Packaging Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Empower completes 80% of world’s first unmanned ..

21 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives letter from Kyrgyzstan ..

36 minutes ago

Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Championship highli ..

36 minutes ago

ADM launches infrastructure project in Al Bahyah

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree for municipal councils ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council organisational structure appr ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.