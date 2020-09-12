Govt to facilitate people at door step: Sumaira Shams

Members of Provincial Assembly, Sumaira Shams on Saturday said the government was taking measure and started developmental projects to facilitate people at their door step

She said work has been started on road from Mayar to Maskini at the cost of Rs.

70 millions while Kotki Shahi Khail road at the cost of Rs. 1.5 million and Joni village road for Rs. 1,500,000 would be completed soon.

She said construction work was also continued on Vocational Technical College Timergara. She said BHU Mayar has been opened for the treatment of patients to facilitate people at their door step.