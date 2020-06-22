UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Facilitate Return Of Pakistani Stranded Abroad In A Phases: Zulfi Bukhari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:50 AM

Govt to facilitate return of Pakistani stranded abroad in a phases: Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari (Zulfi Bukhari) Monday said that in line with the directives of the leadership the government was harnessing available resources and capabilities to facilitate return of Pakistani stranded abroad in a phases.

All credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who took concrete measures to bring back Pakistanis stranded in various countries, he said this while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current affair programme.

There are hundreds and thousands of Pakistani workers and students stuck in different countries, he said, adding that the overseas Pakistanis working abroad, including middle Eastern countries, have become jobless during the last three or four months due to COVID-19.

Earlier, "We were bringing back around ten to fourteen thousand stranded people a week, which was not enough to meet the demand of people that needed to come back", he mentioned.

"We have not opened up our flight operation completely, he said, adding that the government is trying its best to bring back the maximum number of vulnerable Pakistanis who stuck abroad", he said.

He said medical screening of passengers would be done before taking the flight. Only asymptomatic passengers would be allowed to travel.

During the journey, all these passengers would have to follow SOPs, such as the health protocols, issued by the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister All Government Best

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 June 2020

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

12 hours ago

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical ai ..

12 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.