Govt to facilitate youth in all aspects: state Minister

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan has said that the government will facilitate the youth in all aspects as they are real asset and bright future of the country.

Talking to the media at Circle Club here Saturday, he said that we could achieve the destination of economic development and prosperity by helping our youth stand on their own feet.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would spend on the youth, who make 120 million strength of the population. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had specially designed 'Kamyab Jawan Programme' for encouragement of the youth.

He said that the government would established new colleges and universities in Punjab especially southern Punjab and would also upgrade the existing colleges and universities.

He said that in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the PTI government established many new schools, colleges and universities during its first tenure. He said that the first girls cadet college of Pakistan has been established in Mardan.

He said that Faisalabad was backbone and economic heart of the country and hub of textile as well, adding that small traders would be facilitated and their issues would be resolved. He said that economic indicators were improving and ease of doing business has been raised from 24 to 28 points.