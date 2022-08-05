Govt to file reference in SC against PTI leadership: Khawaja Muhammad Asif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday said that government would file reference in the supreme court against the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

The reference would be filed in the court in light of the report of Election Commission, he said talking to a private television channel.

The supreme court is the sole authority to take decision about Imran Khan's disqualification, he said.

Election Commission, he said had given report against Imran Khan in foreign funding case.

The minister said, we would approach supreme court and file reference in light of the report of the ECP.

In reply to a question about Imran khan's name in the ECL, he said, we were unaware about the decision in that regard.