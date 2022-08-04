Govt to file reference in SC against PTI: Musadik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday said the Federal government had decided to submit declaration against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the Supreme Court in light of the Election Commission's verdict in PTI's prohibited funding case as per the law.

The PTI received money from individuals, companies and a cabinet member of a foreign country which was prohibited under the country's law, Musadik said.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan received prohibited funding from 354 foreign companies for his party. The PTI chairman submitted false and fake certificates to the ECP and was hiding the party accounts.

He said the PTI government gifted $250 million to Malik Riaz in lieu off 400 kanals land in Bahria Town which was registered in the name of Imran Khan and his wife.

Imran Khan, during his tenure, waived off Rs 250 billion investment to be made by K-Electric in Dattang Coal project which would have benefited Karachiites, he added.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was declared dishonest by the court as he was on the board of directors of his son's company and also entitled to withdraw his salary which he did not, but he was still declared dishonest and untrustworthy.

Masadik said a court disqualified Maryam Nawaz that she submitted Calibri font documents, ignoring the fact that Calibri font was designed in 2004.