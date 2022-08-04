UrduPoint.com

Govt To File Reference In SC Against PTI: Musadik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 10:42 PM

Govt to file reference in SC against PTI: Musadik

State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday said the federal government had decided to submit declaration against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the Supreme Court in light of the Election Commission's verdict in PTI's prohibited funding case as per the law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday said the Federal government had decided to submit declaration against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) in the Supreme Court in light of the Election Commission's verdict in PTI's prohibited funding case as per the law.

The PTI received money from individuals, companies and a cabinet member of a foreign country which was prohibited under the country's law, Musadik said.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan received prohibited funding from 354 foreign companies for his party. The PTI chairman submitted false and fake certificates to the ECP and was hiding the party accounts.

He said the PTI government gifted $250 million to Malik Riaz in lieu off 400 kanals land in Bahria Town which was registered in the name of Imran Khan and his wife.

Imran Khan, during his tenure, waived off Rs 250 billion investment to be made by K-Electric in Dattang Coal project which would have benefited Karachiites, he added.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was declared dishonest by the court as he was on the board of directors of his son's company and also entitled to withdraw his salary which he did not, but he was still declared dishonest and untrustworthy.

Masadik said a court disqualified Maryam Nawaz that she submitted Calibri font documents, ignoring the fact that Calibri font was designed in 2004.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Supreme Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Election Commission Of Pakistan Malik Riaz Company Wife Money From Government Cabinet Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry for "Cha ..

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry for "Charter of Economy"

1 minute ago
 LAC ED visits Alhamra Arts Gallery to see calligra ..

LAC ED visits Alhamra Arts Gallery to see calligraphy exhibition

1 minute ago
 17 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

17 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 17 criminals held, contraband seized

17 criminals held, contraband seized

1 minute ago
 UAF ranked 120th best university of world

UAF ranked 120th best university of world

4 minutes ago
 NADRA launches interactive sessions with all polit ..

NADRA launches interactive sessions with all political parties

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.