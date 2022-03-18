UrduPoint.com

Govt To File Reference In SC For Interpretation Of Article 63-A: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that the government has decided to file a reference under Article-186 in the Supreme Court for interpretation of Article 63-A

The Supreme Court would be asked for its opinion about the members of a party who were explicitly involved in horse trading and changed their allegiances in exchange for money, what would be the legal status of their vote, he said in a tweet.

The minister said that the apex court would be requested to decide that the members who changed their allegiances for economic benefits be disqualified for life or they would be allowed to run for re-election.

The Supreme Court, he said would be requested to hear this reference on a daily basis and give a verdict.

