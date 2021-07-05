UrduPoint.com
Govt To Fill Up Staff Deficiency In Prisons: SACM

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 07:59 PM

Govt to fill up staff deficiency in prisons: SACM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on prisons, Shafiullah Khan Monday said that concrete steps are being taken for filling up staff deficiency in prisons across the province.

He expressed these views while talking on the occasion of his visit to Charsadda Jail. The Inspector General of Prisons, Khalid Abbas Khan and other concerned officers also accompanied the special assistant.

Special Assistant ruled any deficiency in imparting best training to staffers of prisons and reformation of prisons to turn them into useful citizens of the country.

He vowed to continue surprise visits to jails to review hardships and problems faced by prisoners.

During the visit, the Special Assistant also inspected barracks of women and children, control room and kitchen, hospital, new block and food and directed increase in the weight of roti provided to prisons and ruled out compromise in this regard.

He also termed the posting of night watchmen in prisons and added that efforts in this regard were in progress.

