Govt to financially compensate families of two flood victims

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The provincial government will provide Rs1.6 million compensation to the families of two persons killed in flood-related incidents in Shahpur and Sahiwal areas of district Sargodha

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) (ADC-R) Capt (Retd) Shoaib Ali announced this here on Tuesday in a meeting, organized for assessment of losses in the flood affected areas.

The government was making all-out efforts to ensure relief work here and the affected people would also be compensated at any cost, he added.

He said that Rs800,000 compensation each would be provided to the families of the dead persons for which recommendations had also been forwarded to the quarters concerned.