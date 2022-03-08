UrduPoint.com

Govt To Firmly Deal With No-confidence Stunt: Buzdar

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2022 | 08:32 PM

Govt to firmly deal with no-confidence stunt: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government will firmly deal with the no-confidence stunt, adding, those who dream during the day and conspire at night will again fail

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government will firmly deal with the no-confidence stunt, adding, those who dream during the day and conspire at night will again fail.

In a statement issued here, he said that there will be enough time for politics in future as agitational politics is detrimental to national unity now.

On one side, there is a bunch of corrupt politicians and on the other side, there is a visionary and fearless leader Imran Khan who only could take Pakistan forward, he maintained.

The government will continue to compete with the corrupt mafia, he concluded.

