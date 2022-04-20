UrduPoint.com

Govt To Focus On Political, Economic Stability This Year : Aisha Ghaus

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022 | 09:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Finance Dr. Ayesha Ghous Pasha on Wednesday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, 2022 would be the year of development, economic stability, and public welfare for the people of the country.

Talking to ptv news Channel, she said that political stability is important and necessary to mobilize Pakistan's economy.

She further said that once again, Pakistan would play its role in making things better on both internal and external fronts.

She said that the present government was taking all urgent steps to overcome the challenges inherited from the PTI government.

She said that the present government would continue its efforts to strengthen the national institutions and all steps were being taken to achieve this goal.

She said that people have expectations from the present government and their expectations should be respected.

