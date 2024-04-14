Open Menu

Govt To Focus On Solution Of Public Problems On Priority Basis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Govt to focus on solution of public problems on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Public Health Engineering Malik Pakhtunyar Khan Sunday said that the current government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is paying special attention to solving the public problems of the province.

The provincial government has closed the door of corruption, looting and nepotism by establishing the supremacy of merit in the province, while building a strong barrier against corruption and looting in the future.

On the occasion of participating in the Eid celebrations, the political and social figure Haji Malik Muhammad Allah Dawar was also with him. Pakhtunyar Khan said that unlike the previous governments, the PTI government has focused on the welfare of the people and is taking positive steps to provide relief to the people.

It has introduced excellent Testing Service institutions and modern reform system for providing employment, which is expected to improve significantly in education, health and other social sectors. A large number of people are benefiting due to which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become a role model province for other provinces of the country.

He said that all the legitimate problems of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are being solved gradually and this continuity of government initiatives and policies will continue and the people of all the backward and remote areas can also lead a peaceful life.

