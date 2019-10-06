Govt to foil JUI-F agenda of plunging country into instability: Ch Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Sunday that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) was bent upon turning the country into a battlefield, but the government would foil their agenda of plunging the country into instability.

Talking to Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry at his residence here, he said the nation had also rejected their agenda.

The governor was optimistic that the democratic political parties would not support the JUI-F in its misadventures.

Current political situation in the country, administrative measures and performance of various sectors came under discussion during the meeting.

An overseas Pakistanis delegation, led by Chaudhry Aslam, Muhammad Mumtaz from Glasgow, Chaudhry Parvez from London also called on Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar.

The governor discussed the issues of overseas Pakistanis, while the visitors commended him over the government initiatives for welfare of Pakistani diaspora.

While speaking to delegations, the governor asserted that Prime Minister Imran Khan was steering the country out of economic crisis but unfortunately some parties, with an agenda of chaos and anarchy, were conspiring to push the country towards instability. It would not benefit our nation and our country in any way, he said adding that this kind of politics would affect the nation adversely and the country.

Ch Sarwar expressed his belief that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term of five years as it has received the mandate in 2018 elections. "It is our legal and constitutional right to complete the 5-year tenure and opposition's plans to topple the government will remain only a dream," he added.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar also referenced the issue of Kashmir, saying that because of a curfew in held Kashmir and the Indian forces' atrocities, the regional situation was evident to the whole world. Under these circumstances, the politics of agitation will affect Kashmir cause; the country is in dire need of solidarity and unity, he added.

The governor, while addressing the delegates of overseas Pakistanis, said that the PTI government was delivering on the promises made to the overseas Pakistanis. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, special courts for overseas Pakistanis had been established and three judges in Lahore High Court, and one in each district was deciding cases of overseas Pakistanis under fast-track system.

He also appreciated the efforts of overseas Pakistanis, adding that our diaspora plays a pivotal role in economic well-being of the country and their issues will be resolved on priority basis.