Govt To Follow Courts Decisions On Nawaz Sharif: Sh Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 04:04 PM

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that the government will implement courts orders on Nawaz Sharif and the Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) march in letter and spirit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that the government will implement courts orders on Nawaz Sharif and the Jamiat Ulema islam (F) march in letter and spirit.

Speaking at a press conference at Pakistan Railways Headquarters here on Friday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to ensure availability of all possible healthcare facilities to Nawaz Sharif.

He said that no one should do politics on illness of anyone, adding that whenever Nawaz got ill, routes to abroad started to open while PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was more sick than Nawaz Sharif but he was not making a hue and cry.

Rashid said that the government was ready to give face saving to Maulana Fazlur Rehman by facilitating him to hold protest, adding that action would be taken if someone challenged writ of the state.

The minister said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan has refused to give any NRO to corrupt politicians." He said the opposition's outcry was not for democracy but the freedom of their corrupt leaders.

He said that Tableeghi Ijtema would be held on October 30-31 and the JUI-F's march would create problems for its participants.

He said Fazalur Rehman's protest could be problematic for security of the country in view of current situation on borders, including the Line of Control (LoC).

He hoped that Prime Minister Imran Khan's government would successfully overcome the current political challenges and he would complete his constitutional tenure.

