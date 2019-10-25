Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid Friday said the government would follow the court's order about Nawaz Sharif in letter and spirit as PTI always respected the courts

She expressed these views while addressing a press conference here at DGPR office. Director Electronic Media Robina Zahid and Director news Javed Younas were also present on this occasion.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that according to new report of Dr. Tahir Shamsi platelets count of Nawaz Sharif was 22,000 out of these 33 percent platelets were being produced naturally but anti-bodies of Nawaz Shairf were destroying the platelets.

She said that treatment of Nawaz Sharif was started timely and his condition would further improve in next two to three days.

Last night he was not feeling well. Diabetes level of Nawaz Sharif was increased as he was given steroids but this morning he was feeling much better, she added.

Dr. Shamsi had formally started the treatment of Nawaz Sharif, she said and added that efforts were being made to provide the best medical facilities to Nawaz Sharif.

The minister said the government had already offered him to provide any doctor or medicine from abroad, adding, reports had been shared with personal physician of Nawaz Sharif on daily basis. Doctors were treating Nawaz Sharif by taking him and his personal physician Dr. Adnan into confidence, she said.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that during a meeting, Nawaz Sharif expressed complete satisfaction over the treatment being provided to him.

She said, "We pray, may Allah Almighty grant healthy life to Nawaz Sharif." Now Nawaz Sharif's health was improving day by day, she added.

She said that Islamabad High Court and Lahore High Court summoned the medical board members along with medical record of Nawaz Sharif. She said Principal SIMS Prof. Dr. Mahmood Ayaz and Dr. Kamran Cheema appeared before Lahore High Court whereas MS Services Hospital Saleem Cheema and Dr.

Arif appeared before Islamabad High Court. They presented latest medical report and history of Nawaz Sharif before the courts, she added.

She said "There is no pressure on us," adding, reports would be re-submitted in the court as Islamabad High Court had re-summoned the latest medical report of Nawaz Sharif in next five days.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to disclose it to all media that government would follow courts decisions in letter and spirit.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid while replying the questions of media persons said that nothing was hiding from media regarding Nawaz Sharif health.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed sympathy with Nawaz Sharif on moral grounds, she added.

Prof. Faisal Sultan also met Nawaz Sharif and told him that no stone would be left unturned in his treatment.

The minister said medical tests of Maryam Nawaz were conducted day before yesterday and all the tests were fine. Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted Nawaz Sharif's daughter to look after her father, she added.

She said that courts were free and the Home department was working according to rules and regulations. Yesterday Naeem-ul-Haq had issued a statement in which he stated that Maryam Nawaz should definitely look after her father, she added.

She expressed hope that Nawaz Sharif would recover.

She further mentioned that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had allocated his plane for every kind of cooperation.

She said that ministers had never issued irresponsible statements regarding the health of Nawaz Sharif. "Political rivalry is a separate issue but Nawaz Sharif is a patient and it is our responsibility to provide best medical facilities and save the life of the patient," she added.

She said that there was no internal bleeding took place in Nawaz Sharif's body.