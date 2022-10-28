ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said the government would formulate a high-level independent commission to investigate the killing of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif.

Talking to a private news channel, he offered the family of Arshad Sharif to take services of any world's renowned investigation agency to bring out the fact before the public, adding government would ensure support in this regard.

He said "Imran was only blaming the institutions, pressurizing them so that he can come in power through back doors."He alleged the PTI launched a planned propaganda against the martyred army officers who sacrificed themselves for national security of the country.