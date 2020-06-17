UrduPoint.com
Govt. To Formulate Strategy For Sacrificial Animals, Eid-ul-Adha SOPs With Consensus: Ijaz Ahmad Shah

Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday said that the government would formulate a strategy with regard to sacrificial animals and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Eid-ul-Adha in consultation with all stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday said that the government would formulate a strategy with regard to sacrificial animals and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Eid-ul-Adha in consultation with all stakeholders.

The minister expressed these views while chairing a special meeting to review the arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha said a news release.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul- Haq Qadri and Special Assistant to the PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza were also present on the occasion.

The minister said that sacrifice of animals on Eid was a religious obligation and the government would ensure every possible facility in that regard.

He said that arrangements would be made keeping in view all safety measures and guidelines given by the Ministry of Health to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"We are also seeking guidance from the Ulema in this regard so the people can be protected from the deadly virus and to avoid spread of COVOD-19," he added.

Ijaz Ahmad said that interest of the traders dealing with sacrifical animals and safety buyers would be ensured.

The minister also directed the Ministry of Health for formulating the SOPs in that regard.

