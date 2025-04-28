Govt to fortify frameworks which protect workers' rights, safety: PM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government remains committed to strengthening frameworks that protect workers’ rights and safety.

In his message issued here, he said: "Today, as, we mark the World Day for Safety and Health at Work, Pakistan joins the international community in reaffirming our commitment to the prevention of occupational accidents and diseases and to promoting the well-being of every worker across all sectors."

This year’s theme, “Revolutionising Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalisation at Work,” invites us to reflect on the opportunities and responsibilities brought forth by technological advancement.

The premier said that as workplaces across the globe, including in Pakistan, embrace digital systems, it becomes imperative to ensure that these innovations serve to enhance the safety, health and dignity of our workers.

He said that technological advancements offers smart, responsive tools that can anticipate risks and adapt to changing environments.

By integrating these technologies, we can build workplaces that are not only more efficient but also significantly safer and healthier for all, he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said, "On this occasion, I reiterate the important role of all stakeholders including employers, workers, policymakers, and innovators, in creating future-ready workplaces where technology and human values go hand in hand."