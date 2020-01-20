Govt to fulfill all its commitments made with allied political parties, says Ijaz Shah

Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah stated that government would fulfill all its commitments made with allied political parties and address their grievances

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah stated that government would fulfill all its commitments made with allied political parties and address their grievances.Talking to a private news channel, he said difference of opinion in political alliances is a routine matter and a part of democracy.

The minister said appointing Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan would be resolved with consensus in coming days.Ijaz Shah said the matter of changing IG Police Sindh would be resolved soon but till then IGP Kaleem Imam would perform his duty till further orders.He said the government is making efforts to enhance working capacity of Federal Investigation Agency, NADRA, Passport Offices and Capital Development Authority with modern technology.