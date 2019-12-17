Govt to fulfill all its pledges: Governor

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would fulfill its all pledges which it had made with the people before the general election of 2018.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government did not stopped any developmental project initiated by the previous government.

The governor said Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed his love for the mega city of Karachi during his last visit and wanted to remove deprivations of the people of this city.

Replying to a question, shortage of funds was the main reason behind delay in some developmental projects in Karachi.

He said the prime minister would soon inaugurate different developmental projects in Karachi. He was personally monitoring the development work of different projects in the city, the governor added.