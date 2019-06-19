UrduPoint.com
Govt. To Fulfill All Promises Made With Masses: Says Bilawal

Wed 19th June 2019

Chairman Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday urged the government to fulfill all the promises made with the people of the country including Karachi

Talking to media persons at the Parliament House, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a package for Karachi and funds allocated for the package were not sufficient.

Bilawal Bhutto said the government also announced to provide full funding for K-IV project which had not been given so far.

To a question about the decision to give Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) another Federal ministry, PPP chairman said that, "I am very happy for friends of MQM that they had got additional ministry because they ultimately belong to our Province (Sindh)."

