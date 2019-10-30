UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt. To Fulfill All Promises Made With Masses: Raja Rashid Hafeez

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 07:50 PM

Govt. to fulfill all promises made with masses: Raja Rashid Hafeez

Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would fulfill all promises made with the masses and would come up to their expectations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would fulfill all promises made with the masses and would come up to their expectations.

Addressing at inaugural ceremony of a new tube well here in Arya Mohallah Union Council 46, the minister said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan , the country was on right direction toward progress and prosperity.

Imran Khan wanted to fight against corruption, poverty, unemployment, reform government spending and improve the lives of the poor.

Under the Clean and Green Pakistan, the present government was trying to make the country Clean and green.

Raja Rashid said that most of the diseases in Pakistan ware caused by polluted water. "We are also spending considerable funds on providing basic drinking water to the public as well as other basic amenities of life", he added.

He said that the traffic problems in Rawalpindi city had increased greatly and that the Nala Lai Expressway would play a very important role in resolving these problems.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Education Punjab Water Traffic Lai Rashid Rawalpindi Progress All Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil product stocks rise on large build in ..

11 minutes ago

Smog in Pakistan is only because of fire in Indian ..

20 minutes ago

Strict action will be taken if marchers enter in R ..

34 minutes ago

Naseem Shah puts Central Punjab on top

39 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Chairman of Raytheon Co ..

41 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Slovenian Deputy PM

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.