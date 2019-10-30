Govt. to fulfill all promises made with masses: Raja Rashid Hafeez

Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would fulfill all promises made with the masses and would come up to their expectations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI government would fulfill all promises made with the masses and would come up to their expectations.

Addressing at inaugural ceremony of a new tube well here in Arya Mohallah Union Council 46, the minister said that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan , the country was on right direction toward progress and prosperity.

Imran Khan wanted to fight against corruption, poverty, unemployment, reform government spending and improve the lives of the poor.

Under the Clean and Green Pakistan, the present government was trying to make the country Clean and green.

Raja Rashid said that most of the diseases in Pakistan ware caused by polluted water. "We are also spending considerable funds on providing basic drinking water to the public as well as other basic amenities of life", he added.

He said that the traffic problems in Rawalpindi city had increased greatly and that the Nala Lai Expressway would play a very important role in resolving these problems.