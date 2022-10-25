UrduPoint.com

Govt To Fulfill Dream Of House For Low-income People: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 08:28 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi appreciating the societal role of Akhuwat Foundation, said the government would fulfill the dream of owning a house for low-income people as the government was going to launch the loan program of house construction for the low-income stratum.

During a meeting with founder of Akhuwat Dr Amjad Saqib he said the program would be executed in collaboration with Akhuwat.

The CM also approved the renewal of the agreement between the Punjab government and Akhuwat of Rs 800 million through the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency.

He said that the Akhuwat microfinance organisation would provide loans to necessitous people for the construction of houses.

Loans will be given on a priority for the construction of houses in flood-affected areas, he added and asserted that providing a roof to the flood victims was a priority.

Dr. Amjad Saqib said that 100 percent recovery had been ensured in Akhuwat loans given to 2.5 million families. Low-income families had been assisted to build 36,000 houses, he said.

Provincial Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary housing department and others attended the meeting.

