Govt to fulfill IMF program, provide maximum relief to people: Ishaq Dar

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar on Monday said the government would fulfill promises made with the International Monetary Funds (IMF).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar on Monday said the government would fulfill promises made with the International Monetary Funds (IMF).

The coalition government was trying to provide maximum relief to masses after reduction in petroleum prices, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said efforts were being made to strengthen national Currency against Dollar adding that the government not imposing levy on petroleum products due to flood devastation.

Commenting on exports, he said, there was tough competition in the European markets regarding exports, however country's exports were improving with every passing day.

To a question about rescheduling of payment against loans, he said, the government would not approach to Paris Club for rescheduling of the loan money.

He said, in the current situation they have no ambition to launch Euro-bond and the bond would be floated at an appropriate time.

In reply to a query he said, the government was hopeful to settle down all matters with IMF in a comprehensive manner.