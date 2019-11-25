Govt to fulfill its all promises made during election campaign: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Monday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would complete its constitutional tenure and fulfilled its all promises which were mad with the people during the general election campaign.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government had not signed any National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) with Nawaz Sharif.

Usman Dar said the opposition would be embarrassed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in foreign funding case as it was felt ashamed of during the sit-in held Islamabad.

Replying to a question, he said Punjab was the most populated province of the country that was why; it had more issues as compared to other provinces, but Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was running the provincial affairs smoothly.

He said it was not fair to make comparison between Sharif brothers and Usman Buzdar because they had ruled the province from decades but Buzdar had spent only one and half year till date.

Lauding chief minister, he said Usman Buzdar was a hardworking person and discharging his professional obligations honestly.