Govt To Fulfill Its All Promises With Tribal People: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 08:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat and Ushr Khan Zaib Anwar on Tuesday said that the government was committed to fulfill all its promises made with the tribal people during electioneering process and soon the tribal people would feel the positive outcomes of the merger.

Addressing a Zakat cheque distribution ceremony among deserving people of Mohmand district, he said the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also keen to resolve issues of merged districts besides addressing the sense of deprivation among the tribal people.

He said that soon the tribal people would witness all the development projects on ground and unlike the past governments the present government would timely complete all the public welfare projects.

He said that the past government intentionally kept the merged district backward for 72 years and looted the public money to make assets outside the country due to which the prices of daily commodities spiked.

The Minister said Zakat fund was right of the deserving, orphan and windows and any corruption in the funds would be dealt strictly. "I consider it my duty to ensure transparent and just disbursement of Zakat funds among needy," he remarked.

Anwer Zaib said that a transparent way of disbursement of Zakat funds was being chalked out for facilitating the needy people at their doorstep.

