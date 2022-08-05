Govt to fulfill legal responsibility by filing reference against PTI: Khawaja Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that government would fulfill legal responsibility by filing reference against the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who was found receiving prohibited funding from foreigners

A number of other PTI leaders had been maintaining the party accounts and action could be taken against them after inquiry, he said while talking to a private television channel.

In light of decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he said, the reference would be filed in the supreme court after the approval of the cabinet.

In reply to a question, he said PTI leaders made every effort to delay the process of foreign funding case to avoid decision against them.

He said, we will proceed further but there was no ambition to take political revenge from the PTI.

To a question about provision of evidence in foreign funding case, he said, Akbar S Babar had filed the case against the main leadership of PTI with solid proof. "We will adopt constitutional way to take action against the PTI leadership regarding illegal accounts and funding."