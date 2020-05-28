Govt to fulfill promises made during elections campaign: Maleeka Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Maleeka Bukhari Wednesday said the government would fulfill its promises which it had made with the people during the general elections campaign.

Talking to a private news channel, she said opposition's desire and dream for toppling the government could not come true as people had given a heavy mandate to PTI government and it would complete its constitutional tenure.

Maleeka said the government had taken timely steps regarding to control the pandemic and issued preventive measures for the people and it was collective responsibility of every one to act according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs ).

She said the opposition was criticizing the government just for political point-scoring, adding it should cooperate the government at this crucial time and avoid to do politics over the matter of oronavirus.

She said the prime minister was committed to remove problems of the people and he wanted to uplift the country and living standard of the poor people as well.