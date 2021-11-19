UrduPoint.com

Govt To Fulfill Promises Made To People During General Elections 2018.: Faisal Vawda

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 11:39 PM

Govt to fulfill promises made to people during general elections 2018.: Faisal Vawda

Senator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faisal Vawda on Friday said the government had strongly believed in action than words and it would fulfill all the promises made to the people during the general elections 2018

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Senator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faisal Vawda on Friday said the government had strongly believed in action than words and it would fulfill all the promises made to the people during the general elections 2018.

Talking to a private news channel, he said many opposition members were in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan because they knew that he (PM) was working for the betterment of the country.

The senator said the opposition was just showing sympathies with the overseas Pakistanis, adding it was claiming that overseas Pakistanis were the national asset but was not ready to give them the right of vote.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had completely failed but if they would come to the roads then the incumbent government knew how to treat them.

