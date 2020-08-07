UrduPoint.com
Govt To Fully Cooperate For Uplifting Industry, Business Sectors: Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:06 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the federal government would extend all out cooperation to promote industrial and business sectors of the country

In a meeting with the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) from Faisalabad here during his visit, the prime minister said Faisalabad had a key importance in national economy.

Federal minister Senator Shibli Faraz, Advisor Shahzad Akbar and Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar also attended the meeting.

The MNAs delegation comprised of Chaudhry Asim Nazir, Nawab Sher Waseer, Raza Nasrullah Ghumman, Khurram Shahzad, Farrukh Habibullah, Faizullah and Raja Riaz Ahmed.

The prime minister told the parliamentarians that incentives to the business and construction sectors would ensure development in the country.

The steps were being taken for welfare of small and medium enterprises, he added.

The parliamentarians apprised the prime minister of the development works in their respective Constituencies.

While discussing the COVID-19 situation, they appreciated the government's strategy to overcome the pandemic and also lauded performance of the Faisalabad administration.

The MNAs also spoke high of the prime minister's efforts for highlighting the Kashmir issue, particularly the Indian illegal action of August 5 last, inhuman siege and human rights abuses in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

