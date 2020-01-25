UrduPoint.com
Govt To Fully Exploit Furniture Sector To Boost Exports, Says FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif

Muhammad Irfan 9 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 01:50 PM

Govt to fully exploit furniture sector to boost exports, says FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif

Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and ManagementCompany (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Saturday said that the government will fully exploitthe export potential Pakistani classical furniture to boost the export of the country besidespatronizing this sector to capture share in international furniture markets.

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th January, 2020) Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and ManagementCompany (FIEDMC) Mian Kashif Ashfaq Saturday said that the government will fully exploitthe export potential Pakistani classical furniture to boost the export of the country besidespatronizing this sector to capture share in international furniture markets.He expressed these views while talking to delegations of furniture producers and exporters heretoday.

Kashif Ashfaq said a state of the art Furniture City will be constructed in Allama IqbalIndustrial City on 200 acre land in order to boost exports and investment in furniture sector.He said the main purpose of this city is to help small and medium furniture producers so enablethem to compete with other competitors at international level.

"FIEDMC will also set up state ofthe art Center for Excellence where artisans and students will be imparted training aboutfurniture making through latest technology so that they can produce furniture at par withinternational standard," he added.Mian Kashif said FIEDMC will provide the facility of one window operation to interestedfurniture producers for installing their units through complete coordination of Federal andprovincial departments and besides this, FIEDMC will also give them a complete businessinfrastructure.He said they would also support the furniture producers to get visible support to furniturebusiness in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for exhibiting and travelling to tradeshows and promoting Pak export as a success globally.

