Govt To Fully Protect Minorities' Rights: Aneeq Ahmad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2023 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmad said on Wednesday the government would fully protect the rights of minorities by penalizing the culprits involved in Jaranwala riots.

Talking to the media during his visit to Jaranwala, he said that minorities were an integral part of Pakistan as the national flag reflected existence of minorities, whereas the Constitution of Pakistan also provided guarantee to protect their rights.

He condemned the Jaranwala incident and quoted reference of different Quranic verses and Ahadis in which the Muslims were emphasized to defend rights of the minorities.

He said that Jaranwala tragedy was a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched to create rift among the Muslim and the Christians. However, the government and other law enforcing agencies took immediate action and foiled nefarious designs of miscreants, he added.

He said that islam is a religion of peace and it always promoted tranquility and brotherhood. When the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) conquered the Makkah, he entered in this holy city while his head was down, saying 'No blame upon you '. We should adopt such precedents to lead a respectful life in this world and hereafter, he added.

The minister said: "I have visited churches and houses of the Christian community which were burnt down during riots". The Muslims should never think about such a wicked act rather they should identify those elements who wanted to sabotage the peaceful relations between Muslims and Christians, he added.

He said that Hazrat Isa (AS) was the Holy Prophet of Allah Almighty and the belief is an integral part of Muslims' faith. Therefore, we should stand with the affected Christians for remedy to their injuries".

Aneeq Ahmad said that Pakistan was an Islamic state which protect its all citizens regardless of caste and creed as it was the first and foremost responsibility of the state to ensure protection of fundamental rights of every Pakistani.

He said the government had taken timely steps for controlling the situation and compensating the affectees. The Christians also verified and appreciated government's efforts, he added.

Earlier, the minister visited various churches in Jaranwala and held a meeting with the religious leaders of both communities.

He also distributed relief items among the affected people housed in Relief Camp of Danish SchoolJaranwala.

