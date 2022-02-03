Govt to further enhance Pak-China cultural ties: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Thursday emphasized that the present government was committed to further enhance cultural ties between Pakistan and China

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Thursday emphasized that the present government was committed to further enhance cultural ties between Pakistan and China.

Addressing at a film screening 'The Shadow' organized in collaboration with the ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Chinese embassy in Pakistan, he said the cultural and film exchanges between both the countries is welcoming.

Farrukh said both Pakistan and China were screening films of one another countries that helped understanding culture of two nations.

Deputy head of mission Chinese embassy extended his gratitude to the organizers of both the countries on screening of the film.

He said the recent visit of Pakistan Prime Minister to China has significance importance as both the countries have unique relations spanned over 70 years.