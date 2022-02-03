UrduPoint.com

Govt To Further Enhance Pak-China Cultural Ties: Farrukh

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Govt to further enhance Pak-China cultural ties: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Thursday emphasized that the present government was committed to further enhance cultural ties between Pakistan and China

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib Thursday emphasized that the present government was committed to further enhance cultural ties between Pakistan and China.

Addressing at a film screening 'The Shadow' organized in collaboration with the ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Chinese embassy in Pakistan, he said the cultural and film exchanges between both the countries is welcoming.

Farrukh said both Pakistan and China were screening films of one another countries that helped understanding culture of two nations.

Deputy head of mission Chinese embassy extended his gratitude to the organizers of both the countries on screening of the film.

He said the recent visit of Pakistan Prime Minister to China has significance importance as both the countries have unique relations spanned over 70 years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Film And Movies China Visit Government

Recent Stories

Illegal structures removed in city, Latifabad

Illegal structures removed in city, Latifabad

2 minutes ago
 Deutsche Welle Vows to Challenge Measures Announce ..

Deutsche Welle Vows to Challenge Measures Announced by Russia

2 minutes ago
 President confers gold medal on Chaudhry Awais pos ..

President confers gold medal on Chaudhry Awais posthumously for services in Paki ..

2 minutes ago
 Beijing Games set to open as Peng Shuai allegation ..

Beijing Games set to open as Peng Shuai allegations back in spotlight

2 minutes ago
 Kiev, Ankara Ink Deal on Expanding Bayraktar Produ ..

Kiev, Ankara Ink Deal on Expanding Bayraktar Production in Ukraine - Zelenskyy

2 minutes ago
 IS Leader Killed Family With Bomb During US Raid i ..

IS Leader Killed Family With Bomb During US Raid in Syria - Senior US Official

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>