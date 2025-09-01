Govt to give highest civil award to AC Pattoki

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the conferment of the highest civil award to Assistant Commissioner Pattoki, Furqan Ahmed Khan, who passed away due to cardiac arrest while on flood relief duty.

The CM also announced a financial grant of Rs. 10 million for his family.

Furqan Ahmed Khan, despite being a cancer patient, remained on continuous flood relief duty for four days. He worked tirelessly to provide food, medicines, and essential facilities to the flood-affected people of Pattoki until his last moments.

Paying tribute, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif described him as a true hero who sacrificed his life while serving humanity in the most difficult circumstances. She said his unwavering sense of duty and dedication will always be remembered with respect and gratitude.