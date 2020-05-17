UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Give More Relaxation To People, Traders Subject To Implementation Of SOPs: Ajmal Wazir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 06:00 PM

Govt to give more relaxation to people, traders subject to implementation of SOPs: Ajmal Wazir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Chief Minister KP for Information, Ajmal Khan Wazir said Sunday that more relaxation would be given to people, traders and businessmen in the lockdown subject to full implementation of the standared operating procedures (SOPs) in the province imperative to defeat coronavirus.

In case of violation of SOPs, lockdown would be made stricter from the past and businesses shops of violators would be sealed, he told media persons during his visit to different markets of Peshawar to examine implementation of SOPs on ground.

He said monitoring of implementation of SOPs in all districts were underway with the help of districts administration, adding Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan was personally monitoring the coronavirous situation and easing of locked down restrictions on ground.

He said Imran Khan was the only elected Prime Minister of Pakistan whose policies revolved around poor people, labourers and dailywagers as evident from the distribution of billions of rupees among poor families under Ehsaas Kifalat Program in the country.

He said all decisions made during national coordination committee presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan would be implemented in letter and spirit.

Wazir praised the leadership of PM Imran Khan for taking all provinces including GB and AJK Prime Minister on board by evolving national consenses on all issues in the wake of coronavirus lockdown.

He said transport sector in KP was being opened from Monday under SOPs to facilitate people, adding no compromise would be made on SOPs.

Ajmal claimed that PML N President Shahbaz Sharif while sitting in a luxury air conditioned room in front of laptop was issuing hallow statements against Government and asked him to come out and serve coronavirus afected people in field.

He claimed that PMLN leader Shahbaz Sharif came to Pakistan by taking shelter of coronavirus and asked him to answer questions of NAB rather making baseless criticism on the elected government.

He said people were politically matured and understand which party was addressing their problems and which party was making hallow slogans.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan have visited quarantine centres, ICUs and hospitals to personally monitor the coronavirous situation on ground while leadership of other mainstream political parties have restricted themselves only to luxury air conditioned rooms.

He said Pakistan cannot afford long lockdown due to prevailing difficult economic situation inherited from the past regime.

He said the government was fighting against COVID-19 as well as hunger and starvation and cooperation of masses was imperative to defeat coronavirus.

Wazir said today he came out to bazaars to personally monitor implementation of SOPs and cooperation of masses as well as traders, shopkeepers were vital to defeat coronavirus.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Market Media All From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council thanks wise leadership for it ..

47 minutes ago

Oman registers 157 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Norway on Constit ..

5 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 17, 2020 in Pakistan

8 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 hours ago

WAM participates in 1st Media Forum of OIC News Ag ..

15 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.