Govt To Give More Relief To Common Man: Federal Minister For States And Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 03:37 PM

Govt to give more relief to common man: Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan on Wednesday said that government would give more financial relief to the masses as the economy to improve further

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan on Wednesday said that government would give more financial relief to the masses as the economy to improve further.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, he said that government was making all its efforts to control the inflation in the country.

He said that initially 10 billion package was announced to provide special relief to the masses.

