Govt to give Rs 1 mln to families of each deceased due to rains, floods: Sharjeel Inam Memon

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the government will provide Rs1 million to the families of those who lost their lives due to torrential rains and floods.

"However, this amount in no way can compensate the loss of invaluable lives," he said while talking to media persons on Saturday at the tent city established in the Labour Colony here.

The minister observed that 15 million people had been affected by the rains and floods. The government would help the people rebuild their demolished homes, he added.

Memon clarified that the wheat procurement rate of Rs 4,000 per maund would come into effect from the next harvest season in 2023 while the The current rate of Rs 2,000 per maund would remain in effect until then.

"The Sindh cabinet approved the new procurement rate with the aim to support the farmers who have suffered hundreds of billions of rupees crop losses due to rains," he said.

He informed that the provincial government had decided to release its wheat stock early from October 1 in order to stabilize the surging flour price.

According to him, the stock was usually released between October 15 to 20 every year.

He deplored the Punjab government's move of stopping transport of wheat at the province's border with Sindh and registering an FIR against the company.

The provincial minister said that a provincial government's vendor, who has mills in both Sindh and Punjab, was transporting wheat from Punjab to the areas of Sindh which were closer to Punjab.

He denied the impression of any disagreement between the centre and Sindh over distribution of the relief aid sent by the friendly countries.

The minister said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had been tasked with distributing the foreign relief items among the affected people.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, District Health Officer Lala Jaffar and other officers were present on the occasion.