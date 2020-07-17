UrduPoint.com
Govt To Give Rs 37 Billion Subsidy To Farmers: Fakhar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 06:10 PM

Govt to give Rs 37 billion subsidy to farmers: Fakhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for food Security Syed Fakhar Imam Friday said the government had approved a package of Rs 37 billion to give subsidy to farmers on fertilisers and other inputs while discussion was continuing with the ministries of finance and power to provide subsidy on tubewells used for agriculture.

Giving a policy statement on agriculture in the National Assembly,he said the government needed to introduce good quality seed for wheat and cotton crops to increase the per acre yield.

Good quality graded cotton will help increase exports of the country, he added.

He appreciated the government's plan to build Diamer Bhasha dam, saying it was a paradigm shift and this will be the first major dam to be built after the Mangla and Tarbela dams constructed under the Indus Water Treaty signed between India and Pakistan.

Developed countries were using water for agriculture in an efficient way while Pakistan's river water drained in the Arabian sea and was not used, he added.

"Our neighbour China built thousands of dams including its spectacular Three Gorges dam." He said the government will improve and maintain its 150 years old canal system besides enhancing the on farm water management capacity of farmers.

The minister said 23 million hectares land was under cultivation in Pakistan while 70 percent of this cultivable land was in Punjab. Wheat was cultivated on 36 percent of the land available for agriculture, he added.

Fakhar said Pakistan had a number of research institutions at the Federal and provincial levels, adding research in universities was not upto the mark because of lack of funding.

Pakistan was left behind in terms of cotton crop as its production had fallen, he noted.

According to official figures, 9.1 million bales of cotton was produced in the country against the record of 14.8 million bales in the past, he observed.

Effort will be made to provide quality cotton seed to farmers for the next season. The total seed requirement for cotton crop was 40000 tonnes, he added.

Fakhar mentioned that Punjab Seed Corporation was a leading department which provided 30 percent of seed of cotton and 20 percent of seed of wheat all across Pakistan but now it was only supplying 2-3 percent of the seed.

He said he would recommend that the government should give subsidy to farmers in the provinces for buying of quality approved seed for crops.

He said spinners and ginners make profit of Rs 30 billion to Rs 60 billion each year at the time of buying cotton from the farmers.

He stressed on the need for building of warehouses and cold storages under the public private partnership to preserve fruits and vegetables and increase their exports presently at the level of $ 600-700 million.

The world had the option to buy its fruits from different countries including South Africa, Brazil, Portugal and Spain so Pakistan needed to upgrade quality of its fruits, he added.

He said the government gave support price of Rs 1400 per maund to the wheat farmers, however in the open market the wheat was sold upto Rs 1800 per maund.

The government had allowed import of 0.7 million of wheat to stabilise prices in the market, he added.

While taking part in debate in the house, legislators Amjad Ali Khan, Qasim Noon, Zulfiqar Ali and others gave suggestions for growth in the agriculture sector.

