Govt To Give Special Incentives To Employees Fighting Against Coronavirus: Chief Minister

Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:13 PM

Govt to give special incentives to employees fighting against coronavirus: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday announced a relief package worth Rs. 32.00 billions for the vulnerable segment of society following prevailing situation of Coronavirus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday announced a relief package worth Rs. 32.00 billions for the vulnerable segment of society following prevailing situation of Coronavirus.

He also indicated for giving special incentives to the employees of different departments including health workers, rescue workers, police personnel and others who fighting against the Corona pandemic on the front-lines. In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister has said that his government is seriously considering of giving special incentives to such employees as a gesture of encouragement and support adding that the provincial government highly values the selfless services of those employes who are striving hard to save others at the risks of their own lives.

Mehmood khan termed those employees as a real heroes in the fight against Corona and remarked that the provincial government would recognize their services and all possible support would be extended to them.

"If any of the employees gets effected by Corona in the line of duty and lost his life, the provincial government would support his/her family to maximum level", Mahmood Khan maintained.

The Chief Minister has also expressed his gratitude for the owners of shopping plazas, markets and restaurants for their cooperation with the government for shutting down set ups as precautionary steps to control the Coronavirus.

He also thanked the general public for maintaining maximum social distancing and minimizing social contacts in the prevailing situation.

