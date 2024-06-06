Govt To Give Subsidies For Transport, Food, Agriculture Sectors In Budget
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 08:02 PM
Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman met US Consul General Christine Hackens here on Thursday and discussed with her reforms in transport, food and agriculture sectors
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman met US Consul General Christine Hackens here on Thursday and discussed with her reforms in transport, food and agriculture sectors.
He told the US envoy that in the upcoming budget, subsidies would be given for transport, food, and agriculture sectors. Public-private partnerships would be utilised to ensure quality education in government schools. The government's focus would primarily remain on education, healthcare, agriculture, and environmental conservation sectors. Efforts will be made to provide modern teaching equipment to students and alleviate travel difficulties.
He said investment would be made in solar systems to reduce electricity bills, and private sector investment would be encouraged for mega projects.
The minister said there would be no increase in taxes burdening the poor in the budget.
The provincial minister informed the consul general that the Punjab government would not impose any tax on net wealth. Instead of increasing property tax rates, changes would be made in the tax base, he added. A reasonable increase in property tax rates was proposed after five years. In the upcoming budget, skill development and internship programs for youth would be introduced, while no final decision had been made regarding the Pink and Yellow Line trains.
Commenting on Punjab's political situation, the provincial minister informed the consul general that the previous government not only affected the province's financial policies but also administrative matters.
Recent Stories
SNGPL disconnects seven more meters over violation
President stresses for strengthening food safety systems
PAF issues Eid ul-Azha advisory: Proper disposal of animal remains crucial for f ..
Biden warns democracy 'at risk' as leaders mark D-Day
Over 837,400 children given anti-polio vaccine
CM Maryam directs to develop Murree on modern lines
Govt allocates subsidies for Transport, Food, and Agriculture in Next Budget
Minister discusses farm, livestock improvements with US Consul General
Pakistan Air Force for disposing of remains of sacrificial animals at specified ..
DC directs to timely complete development projects in Ziarat
PM vows to follow China’s model of success
PM Shehbaz's ongoing visit proves to be milestone in development of Pak-China re ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SNGPL disconnects seven more meters over violation6 minutes ago
-
President stresses for strengthening food safety systems6 minutes ago
-
PAF issues Eid ul-Azha advisory: Proper disposal of animal remains crucial for flight safety6 minutes ago
-
Over 837,400 children given anti-polio vaccine33 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam directs to develop Murree on modern lines33 minutes ago
-
Minister discusses farm, livestock improvements with US Consul General33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Air Force for disposing of remains of sacrificial animals at specified places33 minutes ago
-
DC directs to timely complete development projects in Ziarat33 minutes ago
-
PM vows to follow China’s model of success1 hour ago
-
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet Friday for Dhul Hijjah moon sighting1 hour ago
-
July 5 fixed to indict CM, KP in audio case1 hour ago
-
National Law Moot competition concluded at Quaid-i-Azam University1 hour ago