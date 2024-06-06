Govt to give subsidies for transport, food, agriculture sectors in budget

Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman met US Consul General Christine Hackens here on Thursday and discussed with her reforms in transport, food and agriculture sectors

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Punjab Finance Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman met US Consul General Christine Hackens here on Thursday and discussed with her reforms in transport, food and agriculture sectors.

He told the US envoy that in the upcoming budget, subsidies would be given for transport, food, and agriculture sectors. Public-private partnerships would be utilised to ensure quality education in government schools. The government's focus would primarily remain on education, healthcare, agriculture, and environmental conservation sectors. Efforts will be made to provide modern teaching equipment to students and alleviate travel difficulties.

He said investment would be made in solar systems to reduce electricity bills, and private sector investment would be encouraged for mega projects.

The minister said there would be no increase in taxes burdening the poor in the budget.

The provincial minister informed the consul general that the Punjab government would not impose any tax on net wealth. Instead of increasing property tax rates, changes would be made in the tax base, he added. A reasonable increase in property tax rates was proposed after five years. In the upcoming budget, skill development and internship programs for youth would be introduced, while no final decision had been made regarding the Pink and Yellow Line trains.

Commenting on Punjab's political situation, the provincial minister informed the consul general that the previous government not only affected the province's financial policies but also administrative matters.