Govt to go all-out against mafias, hoarders to control inflation: Andleeb Abbas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (PTI) Andleeb Abbas on Monday said that the government under PM leadership will go all-out against mafias and hoarders to control inflation for immediate relief to the common man.

Talking to a private news channel, she criticized that unfortunately, the previous governments protected these mafias; however, the present government in history of nation after 72 years is going to decisively act against them to rid the people of the elite capture.

She said the government has carried out inquiry and is also going to take action against the elements involved in the price hike of sugar, adding, government is fully focused to control inflation.

She said it is for the first time that the reports of sugar commissions have been made public, adding that the step is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure accountability for all.

Replying to a question, she reiterated that the courts were fully free and independent, adding,we all need to respect its decisions.

She said government would not allow anyone to challenge government writ and disrespect state institutions.