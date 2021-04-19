UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Go All-out Against Mafias, Hoarders To Control Inflation: Andleeb Abbas

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

Govt to go all-out against mafias, hoarders to control inflation: Andleeb Abbas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Member National Assembly (PTI) Andleeb Abbas on Monday said that the government under PM leadership will go all-out against mafias and hoarders to control inflation for immediate relief to the common man.

Talking to a private news channel, she criticized that unfortunately, the previous governments protected these mafias; however, the present government in history of nation after 72 years is going to decisively act against them to rid the people of the elite capture.

She said the government has carried out inquiry and is also going to take action against the elements involved in the price hike of sugar, adding, government is fully focused to control inflation.

She said it is for the first time that the reports of sugar commissions have been made public, adding that the step is in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure accountability for all.

Replying to a question, she reiterated that the courts were fully free and independent, adding,we all need to respect its decisions.

She said government would not allow anyone to challenge government writ and disrespect state institutions.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Man Price All Government

Recent Stories

Countrywide strike is being observed on call of Mu ..

7 seconds ago

UAE announces 1,803 new COVID-19 cases, 1,760 reco ..

51 seconds ago

Dubai Police and Dubai Sports Council launch ‘Pl ..

20 minutes ago

CPEC — a boon for all-weather Pak-China strategi ..

24 minutes ago

UN Experts Slam UK Report on Race, Ethnic Disparit ..

5 minutes ago

Man killed in road accident

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.